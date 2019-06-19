Hope Hicks' House testimony marks a rare look into Trump’s inner circle

Hicks was present for many of the key moments reviewed in the Mueller report, and her name is one of the most frequently mentioned in the document. Hicks was a key witness for Mueller, delivering important information to the special counsel's office about multiple episodes involving the president. That includes the president's role in the drafting of a misleading and incomplete statement about a 2016 Trump Tower meeting at which Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. expected to receive dirt on Democrat Hillary Clinton.