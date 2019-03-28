James Comey: ‘It doesn't make sense’ that Mueller didn’t rule on obstruction of justice

Imagine the Iranians interfere in the election to help elect Barack Obama, an Obama aide meets with the Iranians to talk about the dirt they have, then President Obama's national security advisor lies to the FBI about his communications with the Iranians, then President Obama asks Comey to drop the investigation of that, fires Comey and said he did so while thinking about the "Iranian thing." Then he invited mullahs to the Oval Office and told them he lifted a lot of pressure by firing Comey.