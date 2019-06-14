Trump says he won’t fire Kellyanne Conway over Hatch Act violations

President Trump said he won't fire White House counselor Kellyanne Conway after a federal watchdog agency recommended her removal for repeatedly violating a law that limits political activity by government workers.
Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that he was briefed on the Office of Special Counsel investigation’s recommendation and said, "It looks to me like they're trying to take away her right of free speech, and that's just not fair."
The OSC, which is unrelated to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's office, said in a letter to Trump on Thursday that Conway has been a "repeat offender" of the Hatch Act by disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity during television interviews and on social media.
Trump says of Conway, "She's got to have a right of responding to questions."