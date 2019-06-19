Mine used in oil tanker attack is similar to Iranian mines, U.S. Navy expert says

A U.S. Navy explosives expert said Wednesday that a limpet mine used on a Japanese-owned oil tanker last week "bears a striking resemblance" to similar Iranian mines. Iran has denied being involved in the attack.
Cmdr. Sean Kido of the Navy's 5th Fleet also said that damage done to the Kokuka Courageous was "not consistent with an external flying object hitting the ship."
That contradicts the ship's owner, which said eyewitnesses aboard saw "flying objects" before the June 13 attack in the Gulf of Oman.
Kido added that Navy investigators have recovered fingerprints and a handprint from the side of the ship after the attack.
Kido made the comment to journalists gathered at the 5th Fleet base near Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Reporters also saw what officials described as evidence recovered from the ship.