Neomi Rao, Trump’s 36th appointment to federal appeals court, confirmed by Senate GOP

Matey, a former deputy chief counsel to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, was confirmed 54-45 earlier this week despite objections from both of his home-state senators, Democrats Robert Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey. They said the White House did not consult with them on the nominee, and they declined to return Matey’s “blue slip,” which for decades has served as a permission slip of sorts for a judicial nominee to proceed, and which if withheld would essentially block a confirmation vote.