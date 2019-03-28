Advertisement

Mueller report is more than 300 pages long, sources say

By Associated Press
Mar 28, 2019 | 8:30 AM
| WASHINGTON
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III leaves after a closed meeting with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington on June 21, 2017. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's Russia investigation report is more than 300 pages long, according to a Justice Department official and another personal familiar with the report.

The Justice Department official said Atty. Gen. William P. Barr discussed the length of the report during a phone call Wednesday with Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), who is the House Judiciary Committee chairman.

Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential report.

Barr released a four-page summary of the report on Sunday and is expected to release a public version of the document in the coming weeks.
