U.S. disrupted internet access of Russian troll factory on day of 2018 midterms

Whether the impact of the St. Petersburg action will be long-lasting remains to be seen. Russia's tactics are evolving, and some analysts were skeptical of the deterrent value on either the Russian troll factory or on Putin, who, according to U.S. intelligence officials, ordered an "influence" campaign in 2016 to undermine faith in U.S. democracy. U.S. officials have also assessed that the Internet Research Agency works on behalf of the Kremlin.