Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there’s no culture of lying at the White House

President Trump's spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, pushed back Friday against allegations that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's Russia report exposed a culture of lying at the White House.
Sanders also disputed allegations that she misled the media when she said that "countless" members of the FBI had lost confidence in FBI Director James B. Comey, which led to his firing. She told reporters after Comey's 2017 dismissal that she had heard from "countless" members of the agency who welcomed the president's decision.
She told ABC's "Good Morning America" that her word "countless" was a "slip of the tongue" made in the "heat of the moment."
Democratic House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, also speaking on ABC, said the Mueller report into Russian interference into the 2016 presietial election clearly outlines "a culture of lying" inside the White House.