Billionaire Tom Steyer rules out 2020 run, pledges redoubled effort to oust Trump

Billionaire Tom Steyer, after flirting with a presidential bid, announced Wednesday he would not seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
“Most people come to Iowa around this time to announce a campaign for president,” Steyer said in remarks at a news conference in Des Moines. “But I am proud to be here to announce that I will do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to remove a president.”
Steyer, 61, had previously considered running for office in California before opting out of contests for governor and U.S. Senate. But he is hardly a political novice; Steyer has contributed tens of millions of dollars to left-leaning candidates and political causes, making him one of the country’s most prolific political donors.
After making a fortune as a San Francisco hedge-fund manager, he spent the better part of the last decade rebranding himself as a philanthropist, environmental crusader and, most recently, tormentor of President Trump.
Steyer traveled the country last year and spent millions on TV ads promoting the impeachment of Trump, garnering millions of signatures on an online petition but antagonizing many Democratic leaders — including House Speaker and fellow San Franciscan Nancy Pelosi — by pursuing what, to their minds, is a misguided and politically counterproductive effort.
He also spent heavily to boost minority and millennial participation in November’s midterm vote.
Raised comfortably on New York’s Upper East Side, Steyer graduated from Yale University and Stanford business school, then worked on Wall Street before moving to California and founding Farallon Capital Management, a hedge fund, in 1986.
His previous political forays have met with mixed success.
In 2010, Steyer financed a California ballot measure that beat back repeal of the state's landmark law fighting climate change, and in 2012 he backed another voter-approved initiative that hiked taxes $1 billion for out-of-state corporations to pay for conservation and alternative energy programs.
Steyer was less successful in 2014, when he spent $74 million — most from his own pocket — in a failed effort to make climate change a central issue in the midterm campaign. Republicans won big and elected the most environmentally hostile Congress in years.
He seriously considered a run for U.S. Senate when Barbara Boxer announced her retirement after three terms but ultimately deferred to Kamala Harris, who easily won the 2016 contest. Harris is all but certain to launch her own 2020 presidential bid once she finishes a book tour promoting her newly released autobiography.
Steyer subsequently ruled out a 2018 run for California governor, saying he believed he could have a greater political impact traveling nationally and fighting to remove Trump “from office and from power.”