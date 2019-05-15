Senate panel reaches deal with Donald Trump Jr. for interview

The Senate Intelligence Committee has struck a deal with Donald Trump Jr. to appear for a closed-door interview next month, pulling the two sides back, for now, from a confrontation over a subpoena as part of the panel's Russia investigation.
Under the terms of the deal, according to two people familiar with the agreement, Trump Jr. will talk to the committee in mid-June for up to four hours. The people spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday to discuss the confidential terms.
The deal comes after the panel subpoenaed President Trump's eldest son to discuss answers he gave the panel's staff in a 2017 interview. Trump Jr. had backed out of interviews twice, prompting the subpoena, according to people familiar with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr's remarks to a GOP luncheon last week. Those people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Burr's remarks in the private senators' meeting.
The deadline for Trump Jr. to respond was Monday, according to one of the people familiar with the terms. His lawyers drafted a letter to the committee declining an appearance, and the president's son was expected to be held in contempt for declining to be interviewed.
But before the letter was sent, the committee reached out Monday evening and extended the deadline. The deal was then struck.
A spokeswoman for Burr declined to comment. The North Carolina Republican has weathered fierce criticism over the subpoena from the president and his GOP colleagues.
Trump said Tuesday he believed that his son was being treated poorly.
"It's really a tough situation because my son spent, I guess, over 20 hours testifying about something that Mueller said was 100% OK and now they want him to testify again," Trump told reporters at the White House before traveling to Louisiana. "I don't know why. I have no idea why. But it seems very unfair to me."