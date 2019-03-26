Trump asks courts to erase Obamacare in risky 2020 election move

The position is a change for the Justice Department after it argued last year that large parts of the 2010 law — but not all of it — should be struck in the case Texas vs. U.S., which is pending before the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. A trial court judge sided with Texas and voided the law in a December ruling. The Justice Department in a filing Monday now says that the entire law, enacted under President Obama, should be thrown out.