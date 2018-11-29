President Trump abruptly cancels Putin meeting, citing Russia’s seizure of Ukrainian vessels

President Trump has abruptly canceled a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, less than an hour after he told reporters he expected to meet with the Russian leader on Saturday in Argentina.
Trump told reporters he would be briefed on Russia’s seizure of three Ukrainian ships and 24 crewmen last weekend.
“Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting,” Trump tweeted from Air Force One while flying to the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, where the meeting was scheduled to take place.