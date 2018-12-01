Trump and Xi expected to announce truce in the trade war

President Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are likely to announce a freeze in their growing hostilities on trade, although the truce will leave billions of dollars in existing tariffs in place and a longer-term solution contingent on key details being sorted out by their aides.
The agreement is expected at a highly anticipated dinner Saturday upon the close of the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, where leaders of the world’s largest economies convened against the backdrop of slowing global growth and rising tensions on trade — none more momentous than the conflict between the United States and China.
It would be Trump and Xi’s first face-to-face meeting in more than a year and the first since the United States launched a series of tit-for-tat tariffs that have roiled financial markets and increasingly alarmed the world.
Tenuous as it may be, any cease-fire will be welcomed by businesses and others as it would avert, for now, Trump’s plan to boost tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods in January to 25% from the initially imposed tax of 10%.
In exchange, Xi is expected to put on the table an offer to reopen China’s market to American soybeans and other farm goods as well as a framework for addressing structural issues that have long troubled the United States and that the Trump administration has aggressively sought to overhaul.