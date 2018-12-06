William Barr emerges as Trump’s leading attorney general candidate

Even if Barr were announced as the president’s choice this week, it could take months for a confirmation vote, given the congressional schedule. In the meantime, acting Atty. Gen. Matthew Whitaker would still serve as head of the Justice Department — a decision that has angered Democrats who question both his resume and the legal justification for his ascension to that job, given that he was not serving in a Senate-confirmed position when Trump selected him as the temporary successor to Jeff Sessions, whom Trump forced out in early November after the midterm election.