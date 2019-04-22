Advertisement

Trump sues to block congressional subpoena seeking years of his tax records

By Associated Press
Apr 22, 2019 | 7:10 AM
President Trump, shown arriving in Palm Beach over Easter weekend, and his business organization are suing the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)

President Trump and his business organization have sued the Democratic chairman of the House Oversight Committee to block a subpoena that seeks years of the president's financial records.

Rep. Elijah Cummings issued the subpoena earlier this month to Mazars USA, an accountant for the president and Trump Organization.

The complaint filed in federal court in Washington said the subpoena sought to investigate events that occurred before Trump was president and had "no legitimate legislative purpose." It said: “Democrats are using their new control of congressional committees to investigate every aspect of President Trump's personal finances, businesses, and even his family.”

Jay Sekulow, one of Trump's lawyers, said in a statement Monday, “We will not allow presidential harassment to go unanswered.”
