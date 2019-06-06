Why Adam Schiff is not there yet on trying to impeach Trump: ‘It's not a panacea’

Well, my plan over the next two years — I've been asked to chair the effort to make sure these wonderful people we got elected will get reelected. So I'm going to be focused on that and am working on it already. And at some point, I'll get involved in the presidential campaign and want to do everything I can to make sure our candidate wins. Beyond that, when Trump is defeated, I plan to take a nice vacation. And in terms of my own future I really don't know. I thought seriously about running for the Senate when Barbara [Boxer] retired, but I'd just become the ranking member on the [House Intelligence] Committee. I honestly don't know what the future holds. But I have a pretty clear understanding of what I need to do right now, and that'll keep me busy for the next couple years.