Number of criminals who improperly own guns increases in California

The first program of its kind in the nation, the Armed and Prohibited Persons System in the California Department of Justice matches the names of people who have bought firearms with those later prohibited from possessing guns because they have been convicted of crimes or found to be severely mentally ill. The number of people on the list is up from 22,574 prohibited gun owners at the start of 2018 — a figure that was revised drastically upward from last year’s initial report — and 10,266 a decade ago.