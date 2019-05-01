State officials keep hiring their relatives. Will Newsom crack down on nepotism?

In response to those and other issues, Brown stripped the elected Board of Equalization of most of its duties of collecting taxes, transferring the bulk of its employees to a new agency. An internal review by the head of the agency last May determined that 141 of 484 managers and supervisors — or 29% — had a familial or other close personal relationship with another employee. At least 17 required some action to eliminate conflicts, such as transferring employees out of a relative’s chain of command, department Director Nicolas Maduros told the Personnel Board.