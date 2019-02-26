Newsom tries to sidestep California’s clash with Trump in visit to Washington

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of San Jose, who chairs the California Democratic Congressional Delegation, said the top priority of the evening was working together to ensure that the Northern California and Southern California communities devastated by last year’s wildfires received adequate federal assistance. The effort includes asking the federal government to pick up the tab to remove debris and hazardous materials in those areas, as well as making sure similar tax relief is provided to those California residents as was given to victims of recent hurricanes.