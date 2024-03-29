LA Times Today: Trump wants to round up over a million undocumented migrants from California. Here’s how he might do it

Former president Donald Trump says, if he is re-elected, he will round up and deport every undocumented immigrant in the nation – 1.9 million of whom live in California. Does he really mean it? Could he actually do it? And what impact would that have on millions of families and the economy?



L.A. Times columnist Doyle McManus has written about it and joined Lisa McRee from Washington, D.C.