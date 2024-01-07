Advertisement
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff walk into El Cholo Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff walk into El Cholo Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica in October.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Politics

14 of Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s beloved L.A. spots — including, yes, Zankou Chicken

By Courtney SubramanianStaff Writer 
WASHINGTON — 

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, recently sat down with The Times for their first joint interview since Harris took office. The couple talked about their family life, what L.A. means to them and their favorite spots in the city. Here’s a list of a few of them.

The first full-capacity concert
The first full-capacity concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, July 3, 2021 featured Kool & the Gang and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra with Thomas Wilkins.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Hills Event venue
Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are passionate about music. The pair frequently attended shows at the Bowl, including “Black Movie Soundtrack,” an event put on by Harris’ friend and filmmaker Reginald Hudlin.
A waiter makes his way into the main dining area at El Cholo The Original Restaurant in Los Angeles.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

El Cholo

Santa Monica Mexican American
As a Westside lawyer and student at USC, Emhoff ate at the original location on Western. But the couple has made the Santa Monica location, just a five minute drive from their house, a regular feature of their trips home. Harris and Emhoff always make time for Mexican while they’re in town.
Gearys

Beverly Hills Shop
Harris likes to buy special occasion gifts, including Cole Emhoff’s wedding present, at the 94-year-old luxury homeware and jewelry store in Beverly Hills.
tkes Marjik (Cq), 29, owner of Zankou chicken restaurant in Montebello.
Vartkes Marjik, 29, is the owner of Zankou chicken restaurant in Montebello.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Zankou Chicken

West Los Angeles Hot chicken
Emhoff and Harris are fans of the rotisserie chicken chain and frequent the Sepulveda location.
Guelaguetza

Harvard Heights Oaxacan
As attorney general, Harris had an office in Koreatown. She would often seek out mole from Guelaguetza, America’s most famous Oaxacan restaurant.
Toscana

Italian
Emhoff and Harris enjoy dinner at the upscale Brentwood-based Italian restaurant, located just a short distance from the their house.
Craig's in West Hollywood
West Hollywood’s Craig’s began selling its vegan ice cream in the restaurant only — then expanded it to a national retail operation.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Craig's

West Hollywood American
The West Hollywood celebrity haunt was the scene of Harris and Emhoff’s first date.
Jaden Soong competes during the US Open qualifier at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles on Monday June 5, 2023.
(Brody Hannon)

Hillcrest Country Club

Cheviot Hills Health & Fitness Club
Before he became the nation’s first second gentleman, Emhoff loved to golf. He was a member of Hillcrest, L.A.’s historically Jewish private club.
Frida's

Brentwood Mexican
During frequent trips to Brentwood Country Mart, Frida’s taqueria has become a staple for the couple. Harris and Emhoff said they always make time for Mexican food while they’re home.
Voyage et Cie

Studio City Candle store
Harris tapped the local female-owned candle company to craft a signature scented candle she gives to foreign dignitaries or visitors at the Vice President’s Residence in Washington, D.C.
The steep Santa Monica Stairs connecting Adelaide and Entrada Drives provides a strenuous workout.
The steep Santa Monica Stairs connecting Adelaide and Entrada Drives provides a strenuous workout.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Santa Monica Canyon

Pacific Palisades Park Trail
Emhoff favors charging up and down the Santa Monica stairs when he’s looking to break a sweat at home. In Washington, he’s traded in the beach view for a flight of steps on Georgetown University’s campus made famous by “The Exorcist.”
RustiCoffee

Pacific Palisades Coffeehouse
Emhoff likes to grab coffee from the roadside caravan cafe after walking the Santa Monica stairs.
shops for a client at Huntington Meats at the Original Farmers Market on Wednesday,
Mira Kwon, 16, shops for a client at Huntington Meats at the Original Farmers Market on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA.
(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Meats

Fairfax Farm Stand
The butcher, located in the Original Farmers Market next to the Grove, is one of Harris’ favorite spots for provisions. She likes to buy their spicy sausage for her Thanksgiving cornbread dressing.
Fresh produce is for sale inside Farmshop at the Brentwood Country Mart.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Brentwood Country Mart

Brentwood Farmers' market
The couple spend a lot of time meandering through Brentwood Country Mart’s restaurants and shops while Emhoff drops in for a haircut at Lloyd’s Barbershop.
———————————————————
For the Record, 7:58 a.m. Jan. 7, 2024: An earlier version of this article incorrectly said that Harris picks up produce at Brentwood Country Mart. She gets her fruits and vegetables at a nearby farmers market.
