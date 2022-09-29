LA Times Today: Why the 2022 midterm election forecasts are shifting

Earlier this year, as President Joe Biden’s approval numbers hit historic lows and inflation rose, the midterm election prospects for the Democratic Party seemed bleak. The reversal of Roe v. Wade energized Democrats and the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate outraged Republicans.



Both events polarized the political landscape even further heading into the November election.



L.A. Times national correspondent Melanie Mason joined us to talk about the uncertainty surrounding November’s midterm elections.