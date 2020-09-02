Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
$1.25 billion in California budget for combatting homelessness, Newsom says
$1.25 billion in California budget for combatting homelessness, Newsom says

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California’s 2020-21 budget includes $1.25 billion for combatting homelessness, including $600 million for a new program called Project Homekey.

Sep. 2, 2020
3:05 PM
