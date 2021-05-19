Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

Addressing vaccine hesitancy in Baldwin Park

When the vaccines were authorized, the Rev. Michael Gutierrez of St. John the Baptist Church in Baldwin Park heard hesitancy in his parish, deeply religious people concerned about the morality of the shots. Here’s how community leaders addressed it.

Politics