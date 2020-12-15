Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Politics

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledges Biden won election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) finally acknowledged Joe Biden as the U.S. president-elect for the first time Tuesday, saying the electoral college “has spoken.”

Share
PoliticsVideos: Latest