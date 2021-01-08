Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

Trump condemns Capitol rioters, concedes to Biden

In a new video message, President Trump says now that Congress has certified the election results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20" and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

