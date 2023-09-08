Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:11
Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority
Politics

Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will run for reelection to another term in Congress in 2024.

Share
PoliticsVideos: LatestVideos: Politics
Advertisement