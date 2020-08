Postmaster to Congress: USPS ‘fully capable’ of handling ballots but offers no plan Just weeks before many Americans will start voting by mail, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a Senate hearing that the U.S. Postal Service can handle the ballot onslaught. But DeJoy failed to offer a plan. His testimony Friday before the Senate committee was intended to shed light on the post office’s preparedness before the November election and on directives given to him by President Trump.