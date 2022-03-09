LA Times Today: How rich is Putin and can sanctions hurt him?

The U.S. is targeting Russian oligarchs’ super-yachts, private jets and other luxury items as Vladimir Putin continues his attack on Ukraine.



Now, those Russian billionaires are trying to dodge the sanctions by moving their mega-yachts into territories where property can’t be seized.



L.A. Times reporter Don Lee wrote about how this could affect Vladimir Putin.