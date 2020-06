President Trump sees a ‘great day in terms of equality' as jobless rate falls to 13.3%

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden today, President Trump calls the new jobs numbers a “tremendous tribute to equality.” In a wide-ranging talk, Trump discusses diversity, the economy and public protests, and suggests that George Floyd, whose death in police custody has prompted widespread outrage, “is looking down right now and saying, ‘This is a great thing that’s happening for this country.’”