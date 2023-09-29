Advertisement
VIDEO | 03:19
Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death raises question of who replaces her
Politics

The Los Angeles Times’ Benjamin Oreskes breaks down how Gov. Gavin Newsom may decide on who will fill the late senators vacant seat and the legacy she leaves behind.

