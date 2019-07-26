Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Nancy Pelosi downplays differences with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after talk

Congress Democrats
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and the Democratic caucus hold an event on the House steps in Washington Thursday to highlight their agenda since taking the majority in the 2018 election.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
July 26, 2019
8:09 AM
Share
WASHINGTON — 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is downplaying any differences with high-profile progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Pelosi says she had a “nice meeting” Friday with the social media dynamo who’s made some tart observations about the Democratic leadership team.

Pelosi told reporters that “I don’t think we have that many differences” despite some sharp words back and forth recently with “AOC,” as she’s referred to by her 4.9 million followers on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez recently criticized Pelosi, saying she felt Pelosi had been “outright disrespectful” by the “singling out of newly elected women of color” for criticism. Pelosi had remarked that Ocasio-Cortez and a cohort of other progressives were just four votes in a large Democratic caucus.

Pelosi declined to respond to Ocasio-Cortez’s criticisms.

Advertisement

Ocasio-Cortez avoided reporters after the session.

Politics
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement