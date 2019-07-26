Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

The man behind the fake presidential seal mocking Trump has been revealed

Donald Trump
President Trump by an altered presidential seal at Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit 2019, July 23, in Washington.
(Alex Brandon / AP)
By Associated Press
July 26, 2019
9:30 AM
WASHINGTON, D.C. — 

A once-proud Republican in Virginia dismayed by President Trump’s leadership is the creator of a satirical presidential seal that mocked Trump at a young Republicans conference.

The Washington Post reports Richmond graphic designer Charles Leazott created the faux seal. He replaced the American eagle with the two-headed Russian version, gripping a wad of cash and golf clubs. He also replaced “E Pluribus Unum” with a Spanish phrase that translates to “45 is a Puppet.”

Leazott said he was surprised to see Trump standing in front of his creation Tuesday at a Turning Point USA conference. The White House said it had no idea how it happened. Turning Point later said a staffer searching for the presidential seal online mistakenly grabbed the parody.

Politics
Associated Press
