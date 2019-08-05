Trump says he’d look at ‘strong background checks’ for guns if tied to immigration reform

President Trump tweeted on Monday morning, hours before a scheduled address to the nation following two mass shootings, that he might consider “strong background checks” on gun purchases -- if it was tied in with comprehensive immigration reform.

“We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain,” Trump tweeted following back-to-back massacres that left 29 people dead.

“Likewise for those so seriously wounded,” he continued. “We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

Trump similarly endorsed gun law reforms including expanded background checks following the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Fla., but quickly reversed himself after meeting with the National Rifle Association.

Two Democratic bills that would expand background checks passed the House in February with scant Republican support, and neither has been taken up by the GOP-controlled Senate, which is now on a six week recess.

Trump, for his part, has threatened to veto the bills should they ever get to his desk, calling them a breach of Second Amendment rights.

The first bill would expand background checks on all gun sales and most gun transfers, including private transfers. The other would give the federal government additional time to complete a background check on someone trying to buy a gun from a licensed dealer before the sale can be finalized.

Some Democrats, including several 2020 candidates, have blamed Trump for inciting violence against immigrants with racist language, which was echoed by the shooter who killed 20 people in El Paso on Saturday.

Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman who is now seeking the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, slammed Trump for suggesting that gun reform would have to be tied to more restrictive immigration policies.

“Only a racist, driven by fear, could witness what took place this weekend — and instead of standing up to hatred, side with a mass murderer’s call to make our country more white,” O’Rourke tweeted . “We are so much better than this president.”

Trump instead accused the media of deepening divisions in the United States.

“The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!,” he tweeted.

Trump, who has never seemed comfortable in the role of “consoler-in-chief” following other tragedies, is set to formally address the nation from the White House at 10 a.m. Eastern time Monday.

He may travel this week to El Paso and Dayton, although Rep. Veronica Escobar, the Democrat who represents El Paso, said Monday that, in her view, Trump is not welcome in her community.

“Words have consequences,” she said in a TV interview. “The president has made my community and my people the enemy. He has told the country that we are people to be feared, people to be hated.”

Regarding a possible Trump visit this week, she added, “I hope that he has the self-awareness to understand that we are in pain and we are in mourning. “I would ask his staff to consider the fact that his words and his actions have played a role in this.”