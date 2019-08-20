Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Julián Castro qualifies for September presidential debates

Election 2020 Julian Castro
Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, right, with his son Cristian and daughter Carina, visit with Ivan, a puppy up for adoption, during a stop at the Animal Defense League of Texas shelter Monday in San Antonio.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 20, 2019
9:09 AM
Share
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro has qualified for the next presidential debates, taking place in September in Houston.

The former Obama Housing chief and former mayor of San Antonio earned 2% in a new CNN poll of Democratic voters.

That makes him the 10th candidate in a crowded field to qualify for the September debate round, which requires donations from at least 130,000 people and 2% support in four polls.

Campaign manager Maya Rupert says Castro has built momentum based on his performance in the two previous rounds of debates, held in June in Miami and in July in Detroit.

Advertisement

Candidates have until Aug. 28 to qualify for the third debate round, which is set to take place Sept. 12 and 13.

Castro launched his 2020 presidential campaign in January.

Which Democrat is your L.A. block backing?
Democratic candidates
Which Democrat is your L.A. block backing?

PoliticsCampaign 2020
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement