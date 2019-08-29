Madeleine Westerhout, Trump’s aide and gatekeeper, resigns

An aide and gatekeeper to President Trump resigned from the White House staff on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter.

Madeleine Westerhout, whose formal title was special assistant to the president and director of Oval Office operations, had worked for Trump since the transition.

The president learned she’d shared details about his family and the White House during an off-the-record discussion with reporters, and the episode was part of what led to her sudden exit, the sources said. The New York Times reported the news earlier Thursday.

The White House did not comment on the departure late Thursday, and Westerhout did not immediately reply to a request for comment. According to those familiar with the matter, Trump was upset that his aides hadn’t told him sooner that Westerhout had spoken to reporters at an off-the-record gathering.

Earlier Thursday, Trump canceled a weekend trip to Poland because Hurricane Dorian is poised to strike Florida. He said that he wanted “to ensure that all resources of the federal government are focused on the coming storm.”

Trump will head to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday, the White House said.