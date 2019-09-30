Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Bernie Sanders wants to increase taxes on companies that pay CEOs far more than workers’ median salaries

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign stop in Carson City, Nev., on Sept. 13, 2019.
(Jason Bean / Reno Gazette-Journal via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 30, 2019
7:04 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has announced an “income inequality” plan calling for tax increases on companies that pay CEOs far more than their workers’ median salaries.

The Vermont senator’s proposal, unveiled Monday, would raise taxes 0.5 percentage points on companies paying top executives more than 50 times the median salaries of workers. Tax penalties would rise up to 5 percentage points for firms whose highest-paid official earns 500-plus times median worker pay.

The plan would apply to all private and publicly held corporations with annual revenues of $100 million or more. Sanders’ campaign says it would raise $150 billion over the next decade, which he would use to eliminate medical debt nationwide.

Sanders says the public demands that profitable corporations “pay their fair share of taxes.”

