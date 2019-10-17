Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Politics

Energy Secretary Rick Perry tells Trump he plans on resigning

Energy Secretary Rick Perry
Energy Secretary Rick Perry gestures as he arrives on Air Force One with President Trump at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth on Thursday.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Oct. 17, 2019
1:53 PM
FORT WORTH — 

Energy Secretary Rick Perry has notified the president that he intends to leave his job soon.

That’s according to an administration official who confirmed the news on condition of anonymity.

Perry was traveling with the president to Texas on Thursday when he shared the news aboard Air Force One.

Perry is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, which are currently the subject of an impeachment inquiry.

Perry had disputed reports that he was planning to leave the administration in an interview Wednesday with the Wall Street Journal. But he reportedly left the door open, saying he expected to be at the Energy Department at Thanksgiving, but giving a less definitive answer when asked whether he’d be there through the end of the year.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
