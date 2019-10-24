Rep. Elijah Cummings to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

The late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland will be remembered by congressional leaders and colleagues as his body lies in state at the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders will speak at an arrival ceremony Thursday before Cummings’ body lies in state at Statuary Hall. The public will be allowed to pay their respects to Cummings later Thursday.

Cummings was a Democrat and chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee. He died Oct. 17 after complications from longstanding health problems.

A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.

Advertisement

A sharecropper’s son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion, House committee chairman and a leader of an impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes are scheduled Thursday in the House.