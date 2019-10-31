Watch live: Katie Hill gives her final floor speech before resigning Friday

Katie Hill, the freshman Democrat from Santa Clarita who announced she will resign on Sunday, will give her final floor speech before her resignation takes effect Friday. She was expected to speak around 1:30 p.m. ET.

Her decision came amid publication of nude photos of her and allegations that she had romantic relationships with congressional and campaign subordinates.

Hill acknowledged having a relationship with a campaign staffer but denies having had one with a congressional aide. In a video statement Monday, she blamed her estranged husband and a campaign by “the right-wing media and Republican opponents” for the allegations against her.

Her fall comes less than a year after she was elected to Congress in a district long held by the GOP, and now Republicans see a chance to win back the seat.

