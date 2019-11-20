California Sen. Kamala Harris took a shot at Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard after Gabbard answered a question about how she had previously called Hillary Clinton a “personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party.”

Gabbard, who stood by her criticism, said the Democratic Party continues to be influenced by the foreign policy established by Clinton, who served as secretary of State under President Obama.

When asked if she had a response, Harris responded, “Oh sure,” with a laugh.

“I think that it’s unfortunate that we have someone on this stage who is attempting to be the Democratic nominee for president of the United States who, during the Obama administration, spent four years full time on Fox News criticizing President Obama,” Harris said.

“That’s ridiculous,” Gabbard interjected, but Harris continued.

“When Donald Trump was elected, not even sworn in, [she] buddied up to Steve Bannon to get a meeting with Trump in the Trump Tower, fails to call a war criminal by what he is — a war criminal — and then spends full time during the course of this campaign again criticizing the Democratic Party,” Harris said.

