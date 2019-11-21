Watch live: Fiona Hill testifies in the Trump impeachment hearing

Trump’s former Russia advisor will use her opening statement to debunk a conspiracy theory about Ukraine interfering in the 2016 presidential election -- one that has been propagated by Rudy Giuliani.
WASHINGTON —
Fiona Hill, President Trump’s former Russia advisor, and David Holmes, a U.S. Embassy official in Ukraine, are set to give public testimony in the impeachment inquiry on Thursday.
Hill and Holmes follow a string of current and former officials who have testified in recent days that U.S. aid to Ukraine was held up and a proposed White House meeting delayed while Trump pushed for Ukraine to announce investigations of Trump’s political opponents.