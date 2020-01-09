Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Trump wants to exempt some pipelines, highways from environmental review; climate activists alarmed

President Trump
President Trump speaks from the White House on Wednesday.
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By Erin B. LoganStaff Writer 
Jan. 9, 2020
8:01 AM
WASHINGTON — 

The White House on Thursday is expected to unveil a proposed revision of the federal environmental review process, a move that would fast-track the construction of some infrastructure projects, including pipelines, highways and airports.

The change would apply to the National Environmental Policy Act, which was enacted in 1970 under the Nixon administration. A spokesman for the Council on Environmental Quality, which was established under the White House to carry out the law, said in a statement Thursday that “NEPA regulations have not been comprehensively updated in more than 40 years.”

The proposal, however, concerns advocacy groups such as the Sierra Club, whose executive director, Michael Brune, said in a statement that the “action is nothing more than an attempt to write Donald Trump’s climate denial into official government policy.”

“Communities across the country are already feeling the effects of climate change, but rather than protect them, Trump is pulling out all the stops to silence their voices and further prop up his corporate polluter friends,” Brune said, adding the group will “pursue every available avenue to fight back against” the proposal.

Erin B. Logan
