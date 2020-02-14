Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Politics

Ex-FBI deputy Andrew McCabe will not face criminal charges

Andrew McCabe
Then-FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on June 7, 2017.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 14, 2020
9:23 AM
WASHINGTON — 

Federal prosecutors have declined to charge former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, closing an investigation into whether he lied to federal officials about his involvement in a news media disclosure, McCabe’s legal team said Friday.

The decision resolves a criminal investigation that spanned more than a year and began with a referral from the Justice Department’s inspector general, which said McCabe repeatedly lied about having authorized a subordinate to share information with a newspaper reporter for a 2016 article about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

McCabe’s lawyers said in a statement they were told in a phone call and letter that the case is closed and “no charges will be brought against him based on the facts.”

