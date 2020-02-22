Out West, Nevada Democrats put their stamp on the 2020 campaign

From the High Sierra to the Las Vegas Strip, Democrats in Nevada streamed to more than 2,000 community gatherings Saturday to put their Western stamp on a 2020 presidential campaign that has stubbornly defied any semblance of order or predictability.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was the favorite to win the caucuses, building on residual support from his strong 2016 run and an ardent following among younger voters and Latinos, a major constituency that Sanders has heavily courted.

Other candidates were looking for the fundraising and momentum boost that a strong showing could deliver ahead of South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary, and, beyond that, the multistate blizzard of balloting on March 3, Super Tuesday.

For their part, Democratic Party leaders were working simply to avoid the catalog of breakdowns that turned Iowa’s caucuses, the opening contest of the campaign, into a political disaster.

Advertisement

The balloting in Nevada, scheduled to begin around noon Saturday, held out the hope of more clearly defining the Democratic contest, which has been a multicandidate muddle since Iowa yielded an effective tie between Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, and Sanders only barely won New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

That assumes, however, the results are delivered in a timely fashion and deemed trustworthy.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, who traveled to Nevada to help oversee the caucuses, would not commit to releasing complete results on Saturday. “Our North Star... is accuracy,” he told the Associated Press.

The contest here was strictly on the Democratic side; Republicans canceled their caucuses as President Trump glides virtually unopposed to the GOP nomination.

Advertisement

The balloting Saturday was part of an attenuated process that will ultimately result in the awarding of 36 pledged delegates to this summer’s Democratic nominating convention.

Perhaps no candidate had more at stake than former Vice President Joe Biden, whose assertions of electability suffered grave damage after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. With signs that his support was rapidly ebbing, Biden was counting on a turnabout in Nevada to restore the faith of black voters, who had been his staunchest backers and are key to winning South Carolina, the next contest.

Several others were fighting alongside Biden to emerge as the more moderate alternative to Sanders, whose talk of political revolution and embrace of democratic socialism frightens many in the party.

At a boisterous caucus-eve rally in Las Vegas, Sanders capitalized on those concerns to stoke his insurgent candidacy.

“As you may have noticed lately, the establishment is getting a little nervous,” Sanders told hundreds of supporters gathered in Springs Preserve park. He mock-quoted his critics: “‘Oh, my goodness, how can we stop them!’”

“You know what?” Sanders exclaimed. “When we stand up together, they ain’t gonna stop us!”

For the rest of those running, lacking Sanders’ ardent following and vast nationwide fundraising base, Nevada was a more crucial test and one far different from the first two.

Advertisement

With large populations of black, Latino and Asian American voters, that presented candidates with a more challenging and diverse electorate than they faced in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Buttiegieg, in particular, was trying to show he could broaden his appeal beyond the more affluent white voters who have been his strongest supporters.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who shares many of the same positions as Sanders, hoped to capitalize on a fiery debate performance Wednesday night in Las Vegas to bounce back from a disappointing fourth-place finish in New Hampshire. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who placed a surprising strong third, was fighting to keep her momentum alive.

Both were running on financial fumes until political action committees jumped into the contest and began spending millions on their behalf.

Billionaire Tom Steyer, who is richly funding his campaign, made his presence felt by vastly outspending his rivals on Nevada’s television airwaves in an effort to break through after receiving paltry support in the first two contests.

Former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who bore the brunt of attacks in his debating debut, was not competing in Nevada. He has skipped the early contests and spent hundreds of millions of dollars on advertising in California and 13 other states that vote March 3.

Nevada is a relative newcomer to the opening phase of the presidential race, holding its early caucuses only since 2008. (By contrast, New Hampshire this year celebrated the 100th anniversary of its first-in-the-nation primary.)

Still, Democrats responded with enthusiasm. Nearly 75,000 cast ballots during an early-voting window that ended Tuesday, making it virtually certain the overall number will top the 84,000 who turned out in 2016. That was reassuring to party leaders anxious to see if the political energy that helped Democrats win control of the House in 2018 has stayed strong.

Advertisement

But that high number also presented complications.

On Saturday, the ranked-choice preference of early voters — who could select up to five candidates — had to be calibrated with those voting in person to determine which candidates achieved either a 15% or 25% viability threshold, depending on the precinct, making them eligible to win delegates.

The caucuses are run by volunteers, not professional staff or government employees, and organizers were bracing for several frantic hours aimed at avoiding the mishaps that left Iowa’s results inconclusive after nearly three weeks. Nevada quickly abandoned the software that had been used in Iowa and instituted other precautions aimed at avoiding a similar fiasco.

Despite its early place on the calendar, Nevada has been something of an afterthought for much of the campaign, drawing the full measure of candidates’ attention only after Iowa and New Hampshire cast their ballots.

Some Democratic leaders waited until those results came in before choosing whom to endorse, or deciding not to endorse at all. Among those who stayed neutral were Gov. Steve Sisolak and Harry Reid, the former Senate Majority leader and architect of the early caucuses.

Perhaps most consequentially, the Culinary Workers Union — which is 60,000 members strong and a powerhouse in state politics — remained neutral. The union’s leadership did, however, make known its opposition to Medicare for all, one of Sanders’ signature proposals and a plan embraced by Warren, fearing its implementation would take away the gold-plated healthcare benefits the union spent years negotiating and securing for its members.

Sanders fought back by insisting his plan would not take away workers’ benefits but rather make healthcare better and cheaper for all.

Times staff writer Matt Pearce in Las Vegas contributed to this report.