Joe Biden wants to bring young voters to his campaign. What do they want?

Joe Biden has some work to do if he wants to win over young voters.

The former vice president is reaching out to the younger voters who overwhelmingly backed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ now-fading bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. But as Biden tries to bring the progressive senator’s supporters to his own campaign, he’ll have to address the disillusionment and distrust with which some of them view him.

Biden recently thanked Sanders and his base for the “passion and tenacity” they brought to the campaign. After winning three more states’ primary contests on March 17, Biden looked into a camera from his home in Wilmington, Del., and spoke directly to those Americans.

“To the young voters who have been inspired by Sen. Sanders: I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do.”

But many voters between 18 and 29, a group that Sanders decisively won in most states that have held primary contests so far, say that Biden will need to do more than just extend a welcome.

Some remain skeptical of positions he’s taken over his decades-long political career, such as his role in the controversial 1994 anti-crime bill and his past support for the Hyde Amendment, which barred federal funding for abortions.

Many want to see Biden endorse progressive policies like the Green New Deal and “Medicare for all,” ideas Sanders championed. This month, Biden expanded his higher education plan to offer free tuition at public colleges and universities for students from households with incomes less than $125,000 a year, a notable concession to the left.

But some voters are unsure whether Biden can advocate for a generation facing increasing income inequality and dire consequences from climate change.

Here’s what some of them want to hear from Biden: