Trump says he’ll sanction China for Hong Kong crackdown

Strongly admonishing the Chinese government, President Trump announced Friday that the U.S. was “terminating” its relationship with the World Health Organization and threatened to revoke longstanding financial benefits afforded to Hong Kong, to sanction Beijing for its crackdown on the semiautonomous territory.

Reading from the teleprompter in the Rose Garden, Trump blasted China broadly for a “pattern of misconduct,” reiterating his longstanding accusations that it has fleeced the United States economically, ignored global maritime treaties and caused the coronavirus pandemic.

“The world is now suffering as a result of the malfeasance of the Chinese government,” Trump declared.

Though the White House had called his appearance a news conference, the president left after delivering the prepared statement without taking questions, and was silent about the racial anger and national outrage over the killing of African American George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis earlier this week.