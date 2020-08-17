Trump vs. Biden: Comparing their policies
Aug. 17, 2020
President Trump and Joe Biden hold radically different views on environmental policy and climate change. Here’s what voters can expect from the next president.
Trump and Biden diverge on the coronavirus pandemic, Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid, abortion rights, and how to rein in prescription drug prices.
Where President Trump and Joe Biden stand on immigration policy, including DACA, refugees, asylum seekers, pathways to citizenship and deportations.