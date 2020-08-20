Federal judge refuses to dismiss subpoena for Trump’s tax records

President Trump’s latest bid to block a subpoena for his tax filing from the Manhattan district attorney has been dismissed by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero on Thursday rejected Trump’s claims that the subpoena, from a state grand jury looking into payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election, was issued in bad faith and is overly broad.

“We will appeal,” the president’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow said in a text message.

The case was back before Marrero after the U.S. Supreme Court last month rejected Trump’s argument that he’s immune to state criminal investigations. In a new complaint filed after that decision, the president called for the subpoenas to be tossed as “wildly overbroad.” He claims the investigation should be limited to the hush payments made by his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to Daniels, who says she had sex with Trump, and that Vance is seeking unrelated evidence to harass the president.

Trump denies having had an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. His lawyers have asked the judge to let them inquire into the grand jury probe and the bases for the subpoena, a request Marrero rejected Thursday.