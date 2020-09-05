Several boats sink in pro-Trump boat parade on Texas lake, authorities say

Multiple boats have sunk in a boat parade Saturday afternoon honoring President Trump on Lake Travis in central Texas, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristen Dark, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told the New York Daily News that the agency responded to multiple calls for boats in distress during the parade.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many boats sank.

The first call for a boat in distress came in around 12:15 p.m. local time, Dark said.

Advertisement

Videos posted to social media showed scores of small boats floating on the water beneath a cloud-streaked late-summer sky. Boats carried American flags, Texas state flags and “Trump 2020" banners. Helicopters buzzed overhead.

Lake Travis, a 65-mile-long man-made body of water on the Colorado River, was completed in 1942 and sits about 20 miles northwest of downtown Austin.

On the Facebook page for the parade, organizers encouraged participants to decorate “boats in patriotic colors and fly as many Trump flags as she can handle.”

“Let’s really make a statement!” the page said.